© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health equity on Maui; UH summit on racial healing

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 11, 2024 at 11:20 AM HST
Sandra Oshiro
/
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jeffrey Reynoso, the regional director for Region 9 of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on health equity during the next phase of Maui's recovery
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol covers the newly formed Lahaina Community Land Trust
  • UH Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer Punihei Lipe talks about the goals of the upcoming Ku’u Home Aloha Summit
  • New York Times food writer and Punahou alum Ligaya Mishan on the intersection of culture and cuisine | Punahou event
  • Chris Calkins and Quinn Evans of the acapella group The Yale Alley Cats give lessons to aspiring student singers at Oʻahu schools
Tags
The Conversation healthhousingMaui
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes