The Conversation: Health equity on Maui; UH summit on racial healing
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jeffrey Reynoso, the regional director for Region 9 of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on health equity during the next phase of Maui's recovery
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol covers the newly formed Lahaina Community Land Trust
- UH Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer Punihei Lipe talks about the goals of the upcoming Ku’u Home Aloha Summit
- New York Times food writer and Punahou alum Ligaya Mishan on the intersection of culture and cuisine | Punahou event
- Chris Calkins and Quinn Evans of the acapella group The Yale Alley Cats give lessons to aspiring student singers at Oʻahu schools