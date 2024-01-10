© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Multi-generational housing; Pay transparency

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoJason Ubay
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
Alexander Mils
/
Unsplash

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Neal Milner lays out the tricky dynamics of multi-generational housing on The Long View
  • ADP Vice President-Counsel Helena Almeida breaks down the growing trend of pay transparency laws across the country | Full Story
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has a legislative preview for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
  • Alexa Zen, co-chair of Mu’u at the Museum, on the inspiration behind the theme of this year's ball: “Where East Meets West”
The Conversation economyState Legislaturehousing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
