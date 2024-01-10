The Conversation: Multi-generational housing; Pay transparency

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Neal Milner lays out the tricky dynamics of multi-generational housing on The Long View

ADP Vice President-Counsel Helena Almeida breaks down the growing trend of pay transparency laws across the country | Full Story

HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has a legislative preview for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Alexa Zen, co-chair of Mu’u at the Museum, on the inspiration behind the theme of this year's ball: “Where East Meets West”