The Conversation: Domestic violence prevention; Maui housing resources
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1
- Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Monique Ibarra responds to the recent violent cases that made headlines over the holidays | Resources |
- Journalist Eric Pape and Pierce's Pledge founder Lesley Hu share how the murder of Hu's 9-year-old son in 2021 led to the creation of the nonprofit dedicated to keeping children safe during custody disputes | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra follows up on a years-long investigation into theft at the Honolulu Airport | Full Story
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kūhiō Lewis discusses the launch of a centralized website for Maui housing resources
- Award-winning producer and Maui-native Jason Baum talks about working with A-list talent and vying for a second Grammy | Full Story