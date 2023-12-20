© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Ongoing water testing following Maui fires; Jewelry sent to Israeli refugees

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST
Jackie Jamison at the Kahului Extension Office
Chris Shuler
Jackie Jamison at the Kahului Extension Office.
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol finds that stable housing continues to be a major struggle for survivors of the Maui fires, more than four months after the fires swept through parts of the island | Full Story
  • University of Hawai’i hydrologist Chris Shuler describes an ongoing water testing program on Maui that serves to provide answers to those with questions about the water quality on Maui following the August fires
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone provides a Reality Check on the widespread use of — and efforts to control — illegal fireworks in Hawaiʻi ahead of the New Year’s celebrations | Full Story
  • The Kauai Jewish Center’s Rabbi Michoel Goldman discusses a community effort that led to the delivery of about 200 handmade, Hawaiʻi-themed jewelry to Israeli refugees of the Israel-Hamas conflict | Full Story
  • Manu Minute host Patrick Hart provides tips on spotting the kioea, a long-billed shorebird that spends its winters in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui fireswaterwarhousing
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes