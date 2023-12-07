© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Diary reveals life before 1941 Pearl Harbor attack; Honolulu Marathon sees increase in Asia runners

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM HST
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
AP
/
U.S. Navy
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
  • Dennis Saffa, the nephew of Navy veteran Joseph Saffa, shares the contents of the diary his uncle kept during the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor
  • Dr. James Barahal, the CEO of the Honolulu Marathon, provides an update on participation from runners from Asia in the annual race
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heatin discusses how Hawaiʻi's weak biosecurity threatens Maui's recovery efforts in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • William Chapman, dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's architecture school, discusses Lahaina's architectural history and how some historic buildings may be able to be rebuilt | Full Story
The Conversation historyPearl Harborsports2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
