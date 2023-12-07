The Conversation: Diary reveals life before 1941 Pearl Harbor attack; Honolulu Marathon sees increase in Asia runners
- Dennis Saffa, the nephew of Navy veteran Joseph Saffa, shares the contents of the diary his uncle kept during the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor
- Dr. James Barahal, the CEO of the Honolulu Marathon, provides an update on participation from runners from Asia in the annual race
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heatin discusses how Hawaiʻi's weak biosecurity threatens Maui's recovery efforts in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- William Chapman, dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's architecture school, discusses Lahaina's architectural history and how some historic buildings may be able to be rebuilt | Full Story