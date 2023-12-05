The Conversation: Grants for agroforestry, climate change adaptation; Mother of slain child shares story behind Pierce's Pledge
- The Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative's Dana Shapiro and Program Director Chris Kaʻiakapu discuss the grants available for building food security in Hawaiʻi through agroforestry
- Stanton Enomoto, the U.S. Interior Department's program director for the Office of Native Hawaiian Relations, shares info on climate change adaptation grants available to Native Hawaiian organizations
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Kim Gamel details how a private road in Hawaii Kai has turned into a property tax nightmare for residents living on the road in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Journalist Eric Pape and Pierce's Pledge founder Leslie Hu share how the murder of Hu's 9-year-old son in 2021 led to the creation of the nonprofit dedicated to keeping children safe during custody disputes
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol talks about the new Hokulani Children's Theatre of Molokai and how it's giving kids the opportunity to experience the spotlight and the stage | Full Story