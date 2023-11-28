The Conversation: Slow growth of Hawaiʻi's exceptional trees; Documentary on Lahaina surf instructor
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the possible delays that could come as Maui rebuilds following the devastating August fires.
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore provides a Reality Check on the Navy plane that landed in the water after overshooting a Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi runway | Full Story
- Myles Ritchie, chair of the City and County of Honolulu’s Advisory Arborist Committee and program manager for The Outdoor Circle, discusses the prolific history of the state’s 48-year-old Exceptional Tree Program and how more trees can be registered in the future
- Director Leah Warshawski provides details on the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival documentary “Uncle Bully's Surf Skool,” its impacts on homeless children in the area, and how production — and the story — was affected by the Lahaina fire