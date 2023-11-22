© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Hana Hou Stories from Mauka to Makai

By Russell Subiono,
Lillian TsangSavannah Harriman-PoteCatherine Cruz
Published November 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST
DLNR
  • Leilani Estates resident Kris Burmeister reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Kīlauea eruption and provides a tour of Fissure 8, now known as Ahu‘ailā‘au | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi's first certified forest therapy guide Phyllis Look, owner of Forest Bathing Hawaii, and ANFT-certified guide Miku Lenentine lead immersive walks to soak in the healing power of nature | Full Story
  • U.S. Forest Service ecologist Flint Hughes and USGS biologist Jim Jacobi discuss the recovery of an ʻōhiʻa forest in Kalapana on the Big Island | Full Story
  • Professor Angel Yanagihara of the University of Hawaiʻi shares her findings on box jellyfish spawning cycles | Full Story
The Conversation KīlaueaBig Islandmental healthenvironmentmarine biology
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
