© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Nearly all fuel removed from Red Hill facility; Tension of Israel-Hamas war at UH

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM HST
FILE - A group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tour one of the empty tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Halawa, Hawaiʻi, Feb. 24, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)
Sgt. Sarah Stegall/Joint Task Force Red Hill
/
Digital
FILE - A group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tour one of the empty tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Halawa, Hawaiʻi, Feb. 24, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)
  • Joint Task Force-Red Hill's Vice Adm. John Wade says nearly all the jet fuel — about 100 million gallons — from the Red Hill storage tanks has been removed | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi history professor Peter Hoffenberg, who is also an advisor for the university's Jewish organization Hillel, discusses reports of antisemitism and tension in classrooms since the start of the Israel-Hamas war | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore discusses the fate of Oʻahu's Dillingham Airfield as the state tries to secure a lease with the Army | Full Story
  • The Trust for Public Land's state director Lea Hong discusses the 77,000 acres of land protected in Hawaiʻi as the national nonprofit celebrates 50 years of working with local communities | Full Story
  • Kumu John Kaʻohelauli’i explains how kōnane, or Hawaiian checkers, provides insight into Hawaiian culture and philosophies | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityUniversity of Hawai‘iIsraelpalestine
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes