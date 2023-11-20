The Conversation: Nearly all fuel removed from Red Hill facility; Tension of Israel-Hamas war at UH
- Joint Task Force-Red Hill's Vice Adm. John Wade says nearly all the jet fuel — about 100 million gallons — from the Red Hill storage tanks has been removed | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi history professor Peter Hoffenberg, who is also an advisor for the university's Jewish organization Hillel, discusses reports of antisemitism and tension in classrooms since the start of the Israel-Hamas war | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore discusses the fate of Oʻahu's Dillingham Airfield as the state tries to secure a lease with the Army | Full Story
- The Trust for Public Land's state director Lea Hong discusses the 77,000 acres of land protected in Hawaiʻi as the national nonprofit celebrates 50 years of working with local communities | Full Story
- Kumu John Kaʻohelauli’i explains how kōnane, or Hawaiian checkers, provides insight into Hawaiian culture and philosophies | Full Story