The Conversation: Protest to end bombing in Gaza; Red Cross volunteer on Maui wildfires

Obstructive sleep apnea can affect much more than just your sleep, this condition can also contribute to heart arrythmias, high blood pressure, diabetes, energy levels and much more.Treating this can include a machine like a CPAP, and there have been a lot of advances in the types of masks and machines that are available. Maya Alba Nordstrom, NP is in the studio along with ENT surgical specialist Dr. Mary Worthen to share their expertise with a new option called INSPIRE, and how treating sleep apnea is crucial for improving health.

Listen • 29:05