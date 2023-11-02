© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Army updates the Mililani Mauka fire; Maui student impacted by fire contemplates coming home

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST
DLNR
  • Army Col. R.J. Garcia shares how the military is assisting with fighting the wildfire burning in Mililani Mauka
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair takes a look at what lawmakers are facing with addressing Hawaiʻi's wildfire risk in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Oʻahu's Chief Resilience Officer, Matt Gonser, discusses the city's new Climate Adaptation Strategy plan for Oʻahu
  • College student Keeana Villamar shares how her family was impacted by the Maui wildfires and contemplates returning home to Lāhainā
  • HPR Reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi shares more information about the new Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO Stacy Ferreira | Full Story
environmentclimate change2023 Maui firesNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
