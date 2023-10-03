The Conversation: Small Business Administration recovery centers on Maui; Filmmaker Jean Shim's feature debut at HIFF
- Small Business Administration Information Officer and Big Island native Cynthia Cowell talks about disaster loans and encourages Maui fire victims to apply
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives a Reality Check about the enforcement of fire codes and lack of funding and staff | Full Story
- Filmmaker Jean Shim talks to The Conversation about her feature debut "A Great Divide" soon playing at the 43rd Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
- Sudden Rush founding member Shane Veincent talks to The Conversation about its history and evolution