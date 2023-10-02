The Conversation: House subcommittee on fires; Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's conference and Maui recovery
- HPR's Bill Dorman reveals more on the House subcommittee testimony on Maui fires
- Honolulu Civil Beatreporter Megan Tagamigives a Reality Check on education choices in West Maui following the fires | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Interim Head Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi talks about the two-day conference and approaches to bolster tourism in Maui
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio on the debates surrounding the rebranding of the state art museum to Capitol Modern