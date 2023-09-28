The Conversation: US House hearing on Maui wildfires; Hōkūleʻa returns home to Hawaiʻi
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote shares the latest from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the role the electrical grid played in the Maui wildfires
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on West Maui tourist executives' strategy to reopen | Full Story
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on the decision to temporarily cut short Hōkūleʻa's voyage and return to Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Korean shamans Jennifer Kim and Dohee Lee talk to The Conversation about their roles as Mudangg and the ideas behind Korea's Indigenous religion
- Iona Contemporary Dance Theater's Artistic Director Cheryl Flaharty talks to The Conversation about the company's show about Hawaiian goddesses