The Conversation: US House hearing on Maui wildfires; Hōkūleʻa returns home to Hawaiʻi

The head of the University of Hawaiʻi sits down for a candid conversation before his retirement scheduled for 2024; Family of murdered Marine Rocky Padilla appeals to the public for new leads in the cold case; this week's Manu Minute shines the spotlight on Hawaiʻi's short eared owl; and HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the plight of a Maui tomato farm trying to survive post-disaster

