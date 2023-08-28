The Conversation: Paradise California's take on Maui school issues; New Zealand artist on ocean plastics and art
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio education in the aftermath of California's Paradise 2018 wildfire and what may affect Maui's students, families, and teachers
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore discusses his story with Stewart Yerton on Hawaiian Electric's handling of the Maui fire| Full Story
- Dr. Valerie Cacho talks about the necessity of sleep for our physical and mental strength up (Replay)
- New Zealand artist George Nuku at Volcano Art Center and the value of plastics
- “Surf Girls: Hawai’i” documentary producer Monica Medellin, and why representation matters