The Conversation

The Conversation: Mental health services for Maui fire survivors; Red Cross boosts communication

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM HST
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check on Stewart Yerton's story about the late release of water for the West Maui fires | Full Story
  • State Department of Health Adult Mental Health Division's John Oliver talks about the mental health services available for a community in need. Follow HPR's live coverage here
  • American Red Cross Public Affairs Manager Matthew Wells describes how people can track down loved ones through his organization
  • Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Vice President Dan O'Doherty on how the company's employees and the factory survived the fire
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
