The Conversation: Lawmakers tour Red Hill; Catching up with Hawaiʻi's American Ninja Warrior
- State Rep. Linda Ichiyama shares her experience visiting the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to check on the Navy's progress with the shutdown
- The Outdoor Circle's Executive Director Winston Welch gives an update on fashion designer Christian Dior's response to a citation for the signage on its Waikīkī building that violated Hawaiʻi's billboard laws
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair shares why fentanyl users are becoming first responders, in some cases, amidst a surge in overdoses in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The American Ninja Warrior competitor known as the Island Ninja, Grant McCartney, opens up about life as a celebrity athlete and how he uses his social media platform to help people
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio discusses a couple of projects on the local art scene — rap group Boys of the Ocean, also known as Boto Bangaz, and the new film Growing Up Local