The Conversation

The Conversation: The state of summer jobs

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM HST
Allissa Taniguchi, left, and Eugene Tian, right, in-studio with Catherine Cruz.
Stephanie Han
/
HPR
Summer jobs are an important rite of passage. For teens, it's a foot in the door to learn skills and earn money. It can be a chance to learn what they want or don't want to do for a living later in life.

While some businesses may be hiring for summer, many prefer to hire year-round workers. This summer, there are 15,000 vacancies, double that of 2019. Where have all the workers gone?

Lester is the store manager at Kahala Mall T&C Surf Designs.
1 of 4  — callin07072.JPG
Pandora works at Jeans Warehouse.
2 of 4  — callin07073.JPG
Ella is a barista at Starbucks.
3 of 4  — callin07074.JPG
Eli is a Red Cross certified babysitter.
4 of 4  — callin07071.JPG
Demands and expectations have shifted. Some families have left the island because of the cost of living. Dealing with the post-pandemic shift, employers find it may no longer just be about money.

We explore what's behind the numbers with our panel of guests.

Contribute to The Conversation: Leave your questions, comments and feedback on our talkback line at 808-792-8217 or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
