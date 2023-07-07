The Conversation: The state of summer jobs

Summer jobs are an important rite of passage. For teens, it's a foot in the door to learn skills and earn money. It can be a chance to learn what they want or don't want to do for a living later in life.

While some businesses may be hiring for summer, many prefer to hire year-round workers. This summer, there are 15,000 vacancies, double that of 2019. Where have all the workers gone?

1 of 4 — callin07072.JPG Lester is the store manager at Kahala Mall T&C Surf Designs. 2 of 4 — callin07073.JPG Pandora works at Jeans Warehouse. 3 of 4 — callin07074.JPG Ella is a barista at Starbucks. 4 of 4 — callin07071.JPG Eli is a Red Cross certified babysitter.

Demands and expectations have shifted. Some families have left the island because of the cost of living. Dealing with the post-pandemic shift, employers find it may no longer just be about money.

We explore what's behind the numbers with our panel of guests.



Eugene Tian is chief economist at the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. He administers the Research and Economic Analysis Division.

Alissa Taniguchi is program director at YMCA of Honolulu.

Contribute to The Conversation: Leave your questions, comments and feedback on our talkback line at 808-792-8217 or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

