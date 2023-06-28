The Conversation: Federal funding to protect native birds; Army seed lab's conservation efforts
- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announces federal funding to protect native birds at the Hawaiʻi Conservation Conference
- U.S. Army's Schofield Barracks Rare Seed Program head Tim Chambers on the challenges of protecting the seeds of endangered species
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jessica Terrell talks about Hawaiʻi's aging population in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Recycle Hawaiʻi President Kristine Kubat describes the serious challenge presented by microplastics
- Hui O Kuapa's Tanya Mailelani Naehu and Hanohano Naehu talk to HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol about how they tell Native Hawaiian history through their hip-hop album Hoʻokupu