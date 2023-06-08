© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Navy reduces Red Hill water entering Halawa stream; Mental health partnership with UH and Army

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoCassie Ordonio
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM HST
The Navy is discharging treated water into the Halawa Stream. (Jan. 30, 2022)
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - Halawa Stream. (Jan. 30, 2022)
  • Environmental Deputy for Strategic Operations at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Sarah Moody talks about the reduction of water flushing from Red Hill shaft into the Halawa stream
  • Army Capt. Jon Voss discusses a new partnership between the Army and University of Hawaiʻi students to increase mental health treatment options for soldiers
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobyn gives a Reality Check on ACLU legal dispute about homeless camp in Kona | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the impact of social media at Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden as it considers a new management system
  • Hana Hou for World Oceans Day with Kahi Pacarro, director of Parley Hawai'i, about tides changing for the better as we steward the lungs of our planet | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityenvironmentMilitarymental health
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
More Episodes