The Conversation: Navy reduces Red Hill water entering Halawa stream; Mental health partnership with UH and Army
- Environmental Deputy for Strategic Operations at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Sarah Moody talks about the reduction of water flushing from Red Hill shaft into the Halawa stream
- Army Capt. Jon Voss discusses a new partnership between the Army and University of Hawaiʻi students to increase mental health treatment options for soldiers
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobyn gives a Reality Check on ACLU legal dispute about homeless camp in Kona | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the impact of social media at Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden as it considers a new management system
- Hana Hou for World Oceans Day with Kahi Pacarro, director of Parley Hawai'i, about tides changing for the better as we steward the lungs of our planet | Full Story