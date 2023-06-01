The Conversation: Rail resolves problems at Pearlridge station; Big Island's Kailua Bay reef damage from canoe race
- HART CEO Lori Kahikina and COO Rick Keene on resolving problems with Pearlridge rail station and construction on the remaining half of the system
- Department of Land and Natural Resources biologist Chris Teague discusses Kailua Bay reef damage caused by canoe race moorings on Hawaiʻi Island
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton offers a Reality Check on Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz's subterfuge in a campaign to oust University of Hawai'i professor Vassilis Syrmos from his board position at a state agency | Full Story
- Chaminade University associate degree graduate and Halawa inmate Kelson Akeo discusses hope that education will shape his post-prison life
- Hana Hou on the one-year anniversary of liver donor David Raatz's living liver donor surgery | Organ Transplant Maui | Full Story