The Conversation

The Conversation: Expert weighs in on waning China-U.S. relations; Hawaiʻi talent shines on 'Les Misérables' tour

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST
  • East-West Center Senior Fellow Denny Roy addresses increasing political tensions playing out between the United States and China
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers how responders identified Red Hill fuel immediately in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Iam Tongi and local musicians who competed in previous competitions of American Idol talk with HPR's Cassie Ordonio
  • Hawaiʻi-born child actor Milo Maharlika on performing in the "Les Miserables" national touring play
The Conversation politicsEast-West CenterentertainmentMusical Theater
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
