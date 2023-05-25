The Conversation: Hawaiʻi gets FEMA emergency radio station; Disaster response efforts begin in Guam
- FEMA's National Public Warning System Program Manager Manny Centeno and Aio CEO Duane Kurisu share plans to construct a federal emergency broadcast studio on Oʻahu
- FEMA spokesperson Robert Barker provides an update on disaster response efforts in Guam after damage from Super Typhoon Mawar
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra shares more details on the recent corruption cases within the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kelcie Nagata of the Hawaii State Bar Association's Young Lawyer Division discusses the upcoming free in-person "Ask a Lawyer" clinics during National Law Week
- Staci Loando, a Native Hawaiian living in Tennessee, shares her perceptions of home and belonging