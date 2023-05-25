© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi gets FEMA emergency radio station; Disaster response efforts begin in Guam

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published May 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM HST
Don Mussell
/
  • FEMA's National Public Warning System Program Manager Manny Centeno and Aio CEO Duane Kurisu share plans to construct a federal emergency broadcast studio on Oʻahu
  • FEMA spokesperson Robert Barker provides an update on disaster response efforts in Guam after damage from Super Typhoon Mawar
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra shares more details on the recent corruption cases within the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Kelcie Nagata of the Hawaii State Bar Association's Young Lawyer Division discusses the upcoming free in-person "Ask a Lawyer" clinics during National Law Week
  • Staci Loando, a Native Hawaiian living in Tennessee, shares her perceptions of home and belonging
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
