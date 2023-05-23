© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: CNHA awarded $27M tourism management contract; AANHPI Month and a new immigrant

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:09 PM HST
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013 file photo shows tourists on Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaiʻi, a town with a large number of vacation rentals. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
FILE - This photo shows tourists on Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Tags
The Conversation Native Hawaiiantourismnon-profitAsian-Americans
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes