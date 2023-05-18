© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Waikōloa solar farm starts operations; Kīlauea's Fissure 8 five years later

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST
Fissure 8.jpeg
USGS
  • AES Hawaiʻi CEO Bernerd Da Santos and Market Business Leader Sandra Larsen discuss the opening of the Waikoloa Solar + Storage Project
  • Leilani Estates resident Kris Burmeister reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Kīlauea eruption and provides a tour of Fissure 8, now known as Ahu‘ailā‘au
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair details the bribery case against a Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting employee in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral History and Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo Limu Hui Coordinator Willy Ito share the importance of seaweed to the marine life food chain
  • U.S. Presidential Scholar and Kahuku High School senior Vaeanui Peck discusses the honor and her future goals and plans
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
