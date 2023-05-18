The Conversation: Waikōloa solar farm starts operations; Kīlauea's Fissure 8 five years later
- AES Hawaiʻi CEO Bernerd Da Santos and Market Business Leader Sandra Larsen discuss the opening of the Waikoloa Solar + Storage Project
- Leilani Estates resident Kris Burmeister reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Kīlauea eruption and provides a tour of Fissure 8, now known as Ahu‘ailā‘au
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair details the bribery case against a Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting employee in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral History and Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo Limu Hui Coordinator Willy Ito share the importance of seaweed to the marine life food chain
- U.S. Presidential Scholar and Kahuku High School senior Vaeanui Peck discusses the honor and her future goals and plans