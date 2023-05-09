© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Local company helps test for COVID along nation's border; Convention Center seeks financial security

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM HST
Hawaii Convention Center interiror_Lillian Tsang.jpg
Lillian Tsang
/
Hawaii Public Radio
  • Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii talks about his company being hired to test for COVID along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona
  • Teri Orton, head of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, discusses future renovations and financial security of the aging facility and its employees
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on unusual circumstances pertaining to the budget following the close of the legislative session | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton writes about the Department of Education rejecting federal funds to support local food in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Bikeshare Hawaii Marketing and Communications Manager Kelsy Colpitts acknowledges community support has helped Biki Bikes persevere through economic hurdles
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
