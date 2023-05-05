The Conversation: Hawaiʻi judge wins national recognition; New book highlights Portuguese history
- Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Sabrina McKenna talks about her three-decade career as a judge. She was recently honored with the 2023 Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor and General Manager Patti Epler delves into the federal investigation into public corruption in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kailua resident Danny Abreu teamed up with author and filmmaker Nelson Ponta-Garça to write a book about generations of Portuguese in Hawaiʻi
- Political historian and author Tom Coffman reviewed the Smithsonian exhibit "1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions," which will be on display through February 2024