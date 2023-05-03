The Conversation: Lawmakers pau with tax bills; Smithsonian exhibit features 1898 annexation
- Tax Foundation of Hawaiʻi President Tom Yamachika explains the results of the 2023 tax bills
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton reports the inability of condominium owners to use absentee voting for condominium boards | Full Story
- Ka'ū public school principal Sharon Becker on winning the Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award
- The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery curators Kate Clarke Lamay and Taina Caragol discuss Hawaiʻi's colonial history | 1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions