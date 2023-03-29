The Conversation: Plaintiffs in water contamination lawsuit speak; Clearing the air on self-certification
- Army Maj. Amanda Feindt and Navy Ensign Koda Freeman explain why they decided to sue the military over Red Hill fuel contamination in their drinking water while stationed in Hawaiʻi
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell discusses where the $20 million spent determining how to replace Aloha Stadium went in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Architect and AIA Honolulu President Todd Hassler breaks down how a self-certification process on O‘ahu will help ease the city's building permit application backlog
- Manu Minute shares the sounds of one of Hawaiʻi's most endangered native birds, the kiwikiu, or the Maui parrotbill. | Full Story
- Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi Premiere Hailama Farden talks about the benevolent society's origins and purpose