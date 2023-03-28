The Conversation: OSHA's findings from Red Hill foam spill; Local theater chain talks tiered pricing
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Area Director Roger Forstner discusses the agency's findings after inspecting the Navy's AFFF firefighting foam system at its Red Hill fuel storage facility
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon takes a closer look at how each county's mayor is approaching the state's housing crisis
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jack Truesdale details the proposed bill to lower the legal alcohol limit for Hawaiʻi drivers that fell short again in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Consolidated Theatres Marketing Manager Kyler Kokubun talks about tiered pricing, subscription services, and how moviegoers are evolving
- Louise Ing, the great-granddaughter of Dr. Kong Tai Heong, the first Chinese woman to practice Western medicine in Hawaiʻi, shares stories about her great-grandmother | Full Story
- ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu President Pauline Nāmu‘o details the mission of the Ka'ahumanu Society and shares the reasons behind some of their traditions