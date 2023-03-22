© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Flint water crisis expert on environmental racism; Adaptive reuse for downtown housing

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST
Flint Water
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Tags
The Conversation environmentarchitectureNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facilityhealth
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes