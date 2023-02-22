Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Rep. Tokuda updates work in nation's capitol; Polar bear puppet raises climate change awareness

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST
Jill Tokuda head shot.png
Courtesy Jill Tokuda
/
Jill Tokuda, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives - District 2
  • Hawaiʻi U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda provides an update on her first weeks in office and her plans to tour Red Hill as part of the Armed Services Committee.
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow details the debates over conveyance tax legislation to help homelessness | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton explores the proposal to raise the price of car insurance in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the forgotten history of head injuries in sports in today's The Long View
  • Visual storyteller and designer Kathleen Doyle shares the origins of her polar bear puppet Qanuk Nanuk and her mission to raise awareness about global warming
Tags
The Conversation Jill TokudaenvironmentsportsNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes