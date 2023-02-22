The Conversation: Rep. Tokuda updates work in nation's capitol; Polar bear puppet raises climate change awareness
- Hawaiʻi U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda provides an update on her first weeks in office and her plans to tour Red Hill as part of the Armed Services Committee.
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow details the debates over conveyance tax legislation to help homelessness | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton explores the proposal to raise the price of car insurance in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the forgotten history of head injuries in sports in today's The Long View
- Visual storyteller and designer Kathleen Doyle shares the origins of her polar bear puppet Qanuk Nanuk and her mission to raise awareness about global warming