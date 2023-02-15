Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Former governor sets record straight on Kakaʻako Makai settlement; Maui mayor shares goals

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published February 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST
Kakaako_makai.jpg
Wikipedia
/
Kakaʻako Waterfront Park
  • Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie reflects on the history of Kakaʻako Makai ceded lands and whether the settlement ought to be renegotiated
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell covers the 4-1 vote against Gov. Green’s nominee to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen talks about his goals as his administration embarks on its first term leading the county
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote shares history and community concerns about using water as a source of green energy
  • The long-billed shorebird Kioea is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi's Public Access Room is a place where community members are encouraged to engage in the lawmaking process
The Conversation politicsnative Hawaiiansbirds
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
