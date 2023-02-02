The Conversation: Nursing program looks to address state shortage; Former HPR reporter earns lifetime achievement award
- Kaiser Permanente Hawaii's Dionicia Lapaga discusses its programs it started to attract more people into the nursing profession on Oʻahu and Maui
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon talks about new legislative bills addressing juvenile offenders and whether families should be held accountable for damage | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn discusses the public's frustration with lack of fresh water at a popular Hawaiʻi Island beach in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Journalist and former HPR reporter Traci Tong shares how starting her career in the islands led to a lifetime in public media and receiving the Public Media Journalists Association's 2023 Leo C. Lee Award