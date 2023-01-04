The Conversation: UH President David Lassner on 2022, Aloha Stadium, economy; Scientist makes music with a volcano
- University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner reflects on 2022 lessons and looks ahead to the strategic challenges of Aloha Stadium, the workforce, and the economy.
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube's Reality Check on the failure of Republicans to agree on a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as Rep. Jill Tokuda waits to be sworn in | Full Story
- HPR News Director Bill Dorman analyzes the impact of travel woes in the Asia-Pacific, especially China's, and the challenges of its traveling citizens
- Professor Patrick Hart of UH Hilo for the Manu Minute explains the song and pageantry of the peacock
- Volcanologist Leif Karlstrom makes music with a volcano, combining his passions for the violin and science