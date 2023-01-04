Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH President David Lassner on 2022, Aloha Stadium, economy; Scientist makes music with a volcano

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM HST
Aloha stadium halawa football sports 2019
Mark J. Terrill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner reflects on 2022 lessons and looks ahead to the strategic challenges of Aloha Stadium, the workforce, and the economy.
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube's Reality Check on the failure of Republicans to agree on a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as Rep. Jill Tokuda waits to be sworn in | Full Story
  • HPR News Director Bill Dorman analyzes the impact of travel woes in the Asia-Pacific, especially China's, and the challenges of its traveling citizens
  • Professor Patrick Hart of UH Hilo for the Manu Minute explains the song and pageantry of the peacock
  • Volcanologist Leif Karlstrom makes music with a volcano, combining his passions for the violin and science
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘imusicvolcanoeconomy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes