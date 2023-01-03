The Conversation: Dept. of Ag awards $2.7M to small farmers; Big Island women's leadership workshop
- Sharon Hurd, Hawaiʻi Agriculture Director, discusses $2.7 million awarded in micro-grants to backyard gardeners and small farmers, and the importance of agriculture | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore discusses Hawaiʻi shipping companies ignoring speed limits in sensitive whale zones | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon talks to Tia Roberts Hartsock, the director of the nation's first Office of Wellness and Resilience, about the office's focus and future plans | Full Story
- Big Island Ku'ikahia Mediation Center Executive Director Julie Mitchell and facilitator Sylva Dolena talk about the free in-person workshop Winning Edge Leadership for Women on Jan. 13 | Full Story