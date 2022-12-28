The Conversation: Health care staffing crisis displaces kūpuna; Big Island artist expresses her musical truth
- Hilton Raethal, CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii, on Oahu Home Health Care, the health care staffing crisis, and displacement of Medicare dependent kūpuna
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton discusses the fight behind the Kona coffee label | Full Story
- Neal Milner of HPR's The Long View talks about a Texas lens on home can be applied to Hawaii
- Kimberly Uehisa, a future doctor and Island Pacific Academy alum, talks to The Conversation about winning seed funding to address health care disparities through a heart health app
- Keanali'iomanae Bertelmann, Big Island musician, shares with The Conversation the story of her identity and musical truth in her debut album