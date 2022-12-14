The Conversation: Judicial system challenged by Jan. 6 insurrection cases; Kakaʻako sinkhole will not delay rail project
- Neal Milner of the Long View explains the challenges faced by the judicial system when prosecuting Jan. 6 insurrection cases | Full Story
- Lori Kahikina, CEO of HART, assures the public that the Kakaʻako sinkhole will not delay the rail project | Full Story
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reveals the questions surrounding the appointment of Ikaika Anderson, former Honolulu City Council chair, as head of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore investigates the decline of the ahi supplies | Full Story
- ʻĀina Paikai, director of the Oscar-hopeful short "Hawaiian Soul," shares the legacy of Native Hawaiian activist and musician George Helm, the subject of his film | Full Story