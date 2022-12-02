Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Focus on Fentanyl

Published December 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM HST
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.
Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Kimo Alameda, the lead of the Big Island Fentanyl Task Force warns of high rates of fentanyl use among young people and need to warn the public
  • A grieving parent of a 14-year-old who died from fentanyl resolves to help others
  • Gary Yabuta, executive director of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area reveals threat of fentanyl | Full Story
  • Victor Vasquez of Drug Enforcement Agency emphasizes public education on fentanyl | Full Story
  • Aaron Hoff, Kauai foundation director talks about proliferation of substance abuse| Full Story
The Conversation mental healthDrugsyouthHealth Care
