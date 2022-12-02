The Conversation: Focus on Fentanyl
- Kimo Alameda, the lead of the Big Island Fentanyl Task Force warns of high rates of fentanyl use among young people and need to warn the public
- A grieving parent of a 14-year-old who died from fentanyl resolves to help others
- Gary Yabuta, executive director of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area reveals threat of fentanyl | Full Story
- Victor Vasquez of Drug Enforcement Agency emphasizes public education on fentanyl | Full Story
- Aaron Hoff, Kauai foundation director talks about proliferation of substance abuse| Full Story