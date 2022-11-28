Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maunaloa erupts after nearly 40 years; Ballet Hawaiʻi's Nutcracker homecoming

Published November 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM HST
Hawaii Volcano
AP
/
U.S. Geological Survey
In this aerial photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Mauna Loa volcano is seen erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift Zone on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
  • Maunaloa is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. Mayor Mitch Roth and the Red Cross's Matthew Well talk to The Conversation
  • HPR's Ku'uwehi Hiraishi discusses the findings on why and how COVID affects the Pacific islander community | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton discusses the crisis facing the macadamia nut industry | Full Story
  • Ballet Hawaii’s Nutcracker opens this weekend with special homecoming of Carolina Ballet principal Courtney Schenberger
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
