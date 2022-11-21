The Conversation: Red Hill water contamination anniversary; First Lady Dawn Ige reflects on past 8 years
- Members of Oʻahu Water Protectors and the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi reflect on the one year anniversary of the first reports of fuel from the Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility detected in the water systems feeding central Oʻahu communities
- Popoki Place Oahu Cat Sanctuary founder Holly Holowach talks about her hopes to establish a feral cat sanctuary on Oahu modeled after the Lanai Cat Sanctuary
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore takes a look at Hawaiʻi taking a bold step to protect marine environments through reef insurance in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow shares how the number of families applying for college financial aid through FAFSA is slow to rebound | Full Story
- First Lady Dawn Ige discusses her experience during her husband's eight years as our state's governor and how she was able to make an impact on Hawaiʻi's classrooms