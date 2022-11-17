The Conversation: Fentanyl use is on the rise; UH project looks at Hawaiʻi's Republican Party
- Gary Yabuta, Executive Director of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area an office dealing with the growing threat of Fentanyl cases
- The University of Hawaiʻi's Oral History Project looks back at the Republican Party of Hawaiʻi
- Honolulu Civil Beatʻs Christina Jedra joins us with an update on the case involving former police chief Louis Kealoha
- Senior Advisor and CEO of Y-Foundation of Finland discusses housing solutions with Kenna StormoGipson of the Hawaii Budget and Policy Center
- HPR's Jayna Omaye presents Kokua Kalihi Valley and notes its national recognition