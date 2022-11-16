The Conversation: Hospital staffing shortage; Rena Owen wins HIFF award
- Healthcare Association of Hawaii recognizes health care staffing crisis underscored by record-high patient numbers, vows to roll out education programs
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube reports on Jill Tokuda's induction into national politics
- HPR's Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses voter fraud investigation on the Big Island
- Trailblazing actress Rena Owen wins Pasifika Award at the Hawai'i International Film Festival and reflects on New Zealand movie industry