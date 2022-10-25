The Conversation: Retired judge challenges incumbent Maui mayor; Horticulturist shares love for plumeria
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers the new Statewide Voters With Special Needs Committee
- Retired Circuit Court Judge Richard Bissen sits down to discuss his bid for Maui mayor
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Anita Hofschneider reports on a push by federal representatives to expand data collection in the U.S. territories in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- UH Professor Emeritus Richard Criley shares his extensive knowledge of melia, knowledge acquired after decades of studying plumeria. | Criley’s free illustrated CTAHR publication “Plumeria in Hawaiʻi”