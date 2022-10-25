Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Retired judge challenges incumbent Maui mayor; Horticulturist shares love for plumeria

Published October 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST
PlumeriaStenopetala_LillianTsang.png
Lillian Tsang
/
HPR
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers the new Statewide Voters With Special Needs Committee
  • Retired Circuit Court Judge Richard Bissen sits down to discuss his bid for Maui mayor
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Anita Hofschneider reports on a push by federal representatives to expand data collection in the U.S. territories in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • UH Professor Emeritus Richard Criley shares his extensive knowledge of melia, knowledge acquired after decades of studying plumeria. | Criley’s free illustrated CTAHR publication “Plumeria in Hawaiʻi”
