The Conversation: Keeping tabs on Red Hill defueling; Taimane's new album 'Hawaiki'
- Deputy Environmental Health Director Kathleen Ho details department plans monitoring the military's plans to unpack fuel at the Red Hill facility
- Paddler Vanessa Weis from Maui's Island Masters Club reviews logistics for the 2024 International Va'a Federation World Sprints
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra spotlights the federal trial involving an ousted labor union boss in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers the four charter amendment proposals that Oʻahu voters will vote on | Full Story
- Ukulele virtuoso Taimane talks story and plays new tracks from her latest album "HAWAIKI," which she calls her Polynesian Olympus