The Conversation: Mayor Mitch Roth on Waipiʻo Valley; Football brain injuries and prevention
- Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth discusses the issues surrounding Waipiʻo Valley access | Full Story
- Dr. Efland Amerson, neuropsychologist and father of a former NFL player, weighs in on brain injury and prevention | Full Story
- Author Alexander Maksik organizes a rally to support writer Salman Rushdie and the power of free speech | Full Story
- Author Zoe Tokushige gives the backstory of Airi Sano, Prankmaster General: New School Skirmish a middle grade story set on Fort Shafter | Full Story