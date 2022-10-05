Donate
The Conversation
The Conversation

The Conversation: Mayor Mitch Roth on Waipiʻo Valley; Football brain injuries and prevention

Published October 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM HST
Teammates gather around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Emilee Chinn
/
AP
Teammates gather around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.
  • Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth discusses the issues surrounding Waipiʻo Valley access | Full Story
  • Dr. Efland Amerson, neuropsychologist and father of a former NFL player, weighs in on brain injury and prevention | Full Story
  • Author Alexander Maksik organizes a rally to support writer Salman Rushdie and the power of free speech | Full Story
  • Author Zoe Tokushige gives the backstory of Airi Sano, Prankmaster General: New School Skirmish a middle grade story set on Fort Shafter | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Waipio Valleyfootballfreedom of speech
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
