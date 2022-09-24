The Conversation: Community reaction to Aloha Stadium plan changes; Oʻahu-born writer on winning first Emmy
- Claire Tamamoto, President of Aiea Neighborhood Association and member of the Stadium Authority, and Chace Shigemasa, chair of the Salt Lake-Foster Village-Aliamanu Neighborhood Board share their concern over Governor Ige moving in another direction with the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District
- Duke Aiona, former Lieutenant Governor and current Republican gubernatorial candidate, talks about the possible new direction for the Aloha Stadium project
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair discusses Kevin Dayton's story about the state of Hilo's prison in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Writer and Producer Susan Soon He Stanton discusses winning an Emmy for her work on the HBO series, Succession