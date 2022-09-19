The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's healthcare worker challenges; Maui arts center celebrates 10 years
- Former HPR producer and Kalihi resident Amber Khan, now an art student living in London, shares the mood of the city as the 10-day mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close
- Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, addresses the shutdown of an air ambulance company and the concept of "compact nursing states"
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton talks about the high cost of milk and the latest efforts to do something about it in today's Reality Check | Full Article
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow shares what Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, Honolulu's new acting director of the Department of Planning and Permitting, had to say about challenges ahead after the sudden departure of two key people in the department
- David Ward, Seabury Hall's A'ali'ikuhonua's Creative Arts Center, Director of Dance, and two of its alumni, Molly Bauckham and Amelia Couture, discuss the impact of the center on the Valley Isle