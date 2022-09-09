Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kolea return; Can traditional music aid our mental well-being?

Published September 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM HST
ann_tanimoto-johnson__kolea.jpg
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
  • President of the Hawaii Audubon Society Susan Scott has early numbers on the returning kolea count amid concerns of avian flu
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore has the latest on the sky-high costs of utility relocation for the Honolulu rail project | Full Story
  • Hāmākua resident Bobby Camara shares his experience living with polio and urges people to get vaccinated
  • British artist Rebecca Louise Law on the inspiration behind her new and expansive floral exhibition at the Honolulu Museum of Art | Full Story
  • Ethnomusicologists Keola Donaghy and Stephen Fox investigate the role Hawaiian music plays in the mental well-being of students on Moloka‘i — and produce an award-winning album in the process

Tags

The Conversation environmententertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Jayna Omaye
Jayna Omaye is the culture and arts reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at jomaye@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jayna Omaye
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes