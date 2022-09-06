Donate
The Conversation: Tensions over Taiwan more than just a US-China issue; Flood insurance

Published September 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM HST
China Taiwan Military missile navy demonstration in Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises Yilan
Huizhong Wu/AP
/
AP
FILE - A Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti-air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises off the island's eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan on July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Huizhong Wu, File)
  • Retired Air Force General and former Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell outlines the escalating international tensions surrounding Taiwan
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Frank Mansell on steps to take to protect yourself in the case of catastrophic flooding
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte looks at how a Buddhist temple on Lānaʻi is adapting to survive | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow looks at how Japan's loosening COVID-19 restrictions will affect tourism in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Hawaii Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell on measures to make cycling accessible ahead of the organization's Century Ride

ChinaTaiwanenvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
